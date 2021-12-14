Washington — In the wake of abruptly severing contracts with 89 organic farms across the Northeast this summer, French-based food company Danone has announced it will extend their contracts for an additional six months. In addition to the extension, Danone has offered the farmers a transition payment.

In October Representative Peter Welch sent out a letter to Danone urging them to reconsider their actions and stated they disregarded the consequences to the families and communities impacted. While the new extension is a step in the right direction, Rep. Welch calls for Danone to do more.

“The good news is that our organic dairy farmers – who have done so much to bolster Danone and its reputation – will have their contracts extended for an additional six months and will receive a transition payment added onto the milk purchased,” said Welch.

“The bad news is that many of our farmers will still be left in the dark after the additional six months. Danone knows that leaving our farmers behind is wrong, and they have the capacity to provide real support for the folks that have done so much for them –its why they have adjusted their exit strategy in the face of public pressure. Danone should step up and do more—they should follow this offer with a more substantive and detailed effort to invest in family farms across the Northeast and give back to the communities that sustained their brand and profits for decades.”