Dartmouth College going completely tobacco-free in mid-March

Dartmouth College is going smoke-free in the middle of March. According to school administrators, it happens on March 18.

Students, staff members and visitors will be banned from using tobacco or nicotine products on any property owned, operated or occupied by the school. That includes all indoor and outdoor public and private spaces, as well as fraternities and sororities.

Parking lots and Dartmouth-owned vehicles are also covered by the policy, as are public streets and sidewalks within 20 feet of a Dartmouth building. Nicotine patches and gum will be allowed, and Dartmouth may grant exceptions for religious or cultural observances.