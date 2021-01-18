Dartmouth College hosts virtual MLK events, student inspired by his legacy

Dartmouth College is working hard to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. For the next two weeks, the school will host virtual events.

Isaiah Diaz-Mays, a master’s student at Dartmouth College, became inspired by Dr. King’s legacy.

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” Diaz-Mays said.

The letter, written by Martin Luther King Jr. during the 1963 Birmingham Campaign, became an important message that resonates with Diaz-Mays.

“People staying silent just because it doesn’t hit home is part of the problem, that is a huge part of the problem, that is honestly half of it,” Diaz-Mays said.

Diaz-Mays wanted to create a platform where students can be heard. He decided to create a video to showcase lessons learned from Dr. King that strongly resonate with them.

“Figuring out a creative way to show appreciation, not only for this day but the day to day influences that dr king created for us,” Diaz-Mays said.

Diaz-Mays wants the message to continue.

“We want people to have these conversations all year,” Diaz-Mays said.

Dartmouth College celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy with many events over the next two weeks. The Assistant Director of Conferences and Events Dvora Greenberg Koelling said it was important they had this event, even if it’s virtual.

“We have an abundance of programming and we think it’s all incredibly important and fitting it all into one day is just not possible,” Greenberg Koelling said.

The virtual programs, inspired by Dr. Kings, are open to the public. Greenberg Koelling hopes the offerings will be helpful to participants as the country prepares for the transition of power in the white house.

“It’s really one the minds of everyone, what can we do, not just what can we say, what can we think but what can we do to make change that is necessary,” Greenberg Koelling said.

Diaz-Mays says the fight for change is ongoing.

“The issues that Dr. King fought for and fought against, they happen every day, not just January 18th,” Diaz-Mays said.