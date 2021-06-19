Dartmouth College offers cash payments to returning students to live off-campus

Dartmouth College is experiencing an on-campus housing crunch. According to the Valley News, it’s so severe that the school is prepared to spend up to $1 million to encourage returning students to live off-campus.

Each student on Dartmouth’s housing waiting list has been given a chance to include their name in a one-time lottery. As many as 200 students will be chosen, and each will be given $5,000 instead of on-campus housing. Students who aren’t selected in the lottery will remain on the waiting list.

The deadline to enter the lottery is 5:00 p.m. Monday. School administrators will notify the winners on Wednesday.