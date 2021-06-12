Dartmouth College to allow guests at Sunday commencement

The soon-to-be graduates in Dartmouth College’s class of 2021 will each be allowed to have two guests at their commencement tomorrow.

Administrators originally planned to prohibit guests from attending the outdoor ceremony because of the pandemic. However, they changed their minds last month, and guests will be allowed to join the graduates at Memorial Field.

More broadly, New Hampshire is no longer under a coronavirus-related state of emergency.

Gov. Chris Sununu allowed the Granite State’s pandemic restrictions to expire at midnight Friday night.