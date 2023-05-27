A football player at Dartmouth College is in the Grafton County Jail without bail after being arrested on charges from an alleged armed robbery of an armored car, according to the Valley News.

Ahmir Braxton, 19, is a sophomore from Colorado Springs, Colorado. The robbery took place in his hometown on February 24. Braxton’s precise role in the incident isn’t clear yet, but court documents reportedly show him to be one of three suspects believed to have stolen more than $150,000 in cash.

The newspaper reports that Braxton is charged with aggravated robbery, theft and menacing. He’s due in court in Lebanon on June 8 but he may be extradited to Colorado first.