Dartmouth-Hitchcock gets $1 million for drug treatment, recovery & prevention

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has just gotten a seven-figure federal grant to help combat substance use disorder.

The $1 million grant comes from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Rural Communities Opioid Response-Implementation program. It’ll help expand prevention, treatment and recovery services for rural areas of the Granite State.

According to the CDC, more than 92,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year. That was a record, and it was nearly 30% more deaths than the previous record, which had been set in 2019.

