Dartmouth-Hitchcock, NH Legal Services to help young families with joint medical-legal issues

A new partnership between Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and New Hampshire’s civil legal aid agency should help young families with legal problems that harm their health.

The joint venture between Dartmouth-Hitchcock and New Hampshire Legal Services is open to families in Sullivan County and the Upper Valley with children under the age of 5. The program began in September and is funded through September 2023.

New Hampshire Legal Services officials say that the goal is to address unmet legal needs. Some of those needs should include ensuring emergency access to insurance benefits and finding housing. Prevention of job and education discrimination will also be included. Many people can’t afford legal representation to address these problems.

The hospital will offer community education programs about medical-legal challenges. Staff members will also undergo training centered around the legal rights of patients.