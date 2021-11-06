Dartmouth professor’s giant video game joystick cracks Guinness World Records

Two girls operate the Giant Joystick at LABoral Art and Industrial Creation Centre, March 31, 2007 in Asturias, Spain. The giant video game controller made of wood, rubber and steel by a Dartmouth College professor Mary Flanagan has made it into the Guinness World Records 2022 as the largest joystick. Flanagan created the controller in 2006 to celebrate her childhood experience of playing Atari 2600 video games. (Mary Flanagan via AP)

A professor at Dartmouth College has made it into the Guinness World Records 2022 for creating the world’s largest functioning joystick.

Mary Flanagan made a nine-foot-tall Atari 2600 video game joystick in 2006 out of wood, rubber and steel. It takes at least two people to move the stick and push the button to play vintage Atari games like Asteroids, Centipede and Breakout.

The giant joystick, about 14 times the size of an actual Atari 2600 controller, weighs 3,000 pounds. It’s now part of the permanent collection of a museum in Karlsruhe, Germany.