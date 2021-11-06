Dartmouth professor’s giant video game joystick cracks Guinness World Records

A professor at Dartmouth College has made it into the Guinness World Records 2022 for creating the world’s largest functioning joystick.
Mary Flanagan made a nine-foot-tall Atari 2600 video game joystick in 2006 out of wood, rubber and steel. It takes at least two people to move the stick and push the button to play vintage Atari games like Asteroids, Centipede and Breakout.
The giant joystick, about 14 times the size of an actual Atari 2600 controller, weighs 3,000 pounds. It’s now part of the permanent collection of a museum in Karlsruhe, Germany.