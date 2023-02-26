A building on the campus of Dartmouth College will be unusable for the time being following a fire in a science lab Sunday morning.

The Hanover, New Hampshire Fire Department got a sprinkler alarm shortly after 7:00 a.m. from the Remsen Medical Sciences Building on College Street. It’s part of Dartmouth’s Geisel Medical School.

Fire crews encountered flames, and heavy smoke, inside a lab on the seventh floor. They quickly put the flames out. No one was in the lab at the time, and no one was hurt. Several other New Hampshire and Vermont fire services assisted at the scene, including firefighters from Lebanon, Hartford, Canaan, Norwich and Lyme.

However, the building sustained considerable smoke and water damage. Dartmouth will keep the building closed until further notice while the damage is repaired.