Dartmouth to require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by early December

FILE – In this May 22, 2018 file photo, the spire of the Baker-Berry Library stands above The Green at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Dartmouth College’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its employees will be expanded in the near future to include staff members working remotely.

According to the Valley News, the expansion takes effect on December 8. By that date, all Dartmouth workers will have to either submit proof of vaccination or be approved for a medical or religious exemption. Currently, only Dartmouth employees working on campus in Hanover must be vaccinated.

Scot Bemis, the school’s chief human resources officer, notified staff members by email. The message reportedly explained that Dartmouth is doing this to comply with a White House executive order requiring federal contractors to ensure that their employees are fully vaccinated.