Lancaster, NH — The trial for the Massachusetts man accused of killing seven motorcyclists in a New Hampshire crash is underway. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is accused of driving drunk and faces numerous charges including Negligent Homicide, but defense attorneys say one of the motorcyclists is at fault.

“I caused the accident, I wasn’t looking,” said Prosecutor John McCormick. “Those are the words of a man that caused all of this.” Prosecutors say that Zhukovskyy has already confessed to causing the crash. “He admitted he was not paying attention, he admitted he crossed the yellow line, he admitted he snorted drugs before getting behind the wheel that morning, he admitted to causing the crash,” said McCormick.

The crash involved members of the Jarhead Motorcycle Club. Five Marine veterans and two of their loved ones were killed.

Defense Attorney Steve Mirkin said it was the fault of the dead biker, Albery Woody Mazza, who looked back over his shoulder and veered towards Zhukovskyy’s truck.

“Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is not the one who caused this accident, he is not the one who was impaired,” said Mirkin. “Albert Woody Mazza was drunk, was not looking where he was going, and lost control of his motorcycle. Albert Mazza caused this accident.”

Mirkin said Zhukovskyy had taken the drugs on June 21, but he said there is no evidence that he was impaired at the time of the crash. “Common sense tells you and experts in the field, tell you that one may have substances in one’s body and not be impaired in their ability to drive.”

The first witness was a woman who stopped to help just after the crash.

“We started walking up and all of a sudden we saw some smoke, on the left of us, when we were walking up someone came running down and said does anyone have any medical attention,” said Miranda Thompson. “We went over the hill and ended up seeing from dead bodies to debris everywhere and people on the side, semi harmed but a little bit shaken.”

The trial continues tomorrow and is expected to last for three weeks. 100 witnesses are potentially set up to testify.