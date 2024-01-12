Days after one winter storm, power crews are preparing for another system to potentially knock out more lines. It’s been a long week for Vermont Electric Cooperative, as hundreds of Vermonters are still without power, as of late Friday afternoon.

“We’re making good progress, at the height of the storm we had about 8,000 members out at one time,” says Jake Brown.

Progress that could be set back when the next storm rolls in.

Brown is VEC’s energy services planner, and says getting the final customers back online has been slow going, racing to fix up utility poles and restore power before another storm system hits.

“Replacing those poles takes a lot of time, particularly when they’re off the road, and we have a lot of rural territory, so we’re way in the back country and bringing equipment back through the woods which takes a lot of time,” says Brown.

These hard-to-reach areas, on top of the tough weather conditions, has made it a little harder on crews to restore power since Tuesday’s storm.

Brown says the Co-op is ready for the next storm, but pacing itself so crews can rest. It also has more crews from outside Vermont on hand to help.

“It’s becoming more usual, more common, that we have intense storms and storms in sequence like this, and we’re well aware of that and planning for that over the long term, but it’s definitely challenging, and challenging for members who are without power for many days,” says Brown.

Brown adds, he sympathizes with those who may lose power, right after they get it back on. For those folks, utilize Vermont 211 and keep an eye out for warming shelters. One was open Friday at Champlain Valley Union High School.

“With the power still out for much of our community, we wanted to use this big, beautiful space that’s not really being used right now, and just give it to the community to use for heat, Wi-Fi, we brought in sandwiched, pizza,” says Olivia Gatti, a librarian a CVU.

Gatti says if weather conditions prove harsh enough, the shelter will reopen over the weekend as needed by the community.

Brown reminds people to stay away from downed power lines and trees.