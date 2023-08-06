Vermont State Police are searching for witnesses to a deadly crash of an all-terrain vehicle in Highgate.

Logan Labelle, 22, of Franklin, Vermont was riding an ATV in a sandpit between Frontage Road and Airport Road shortly after 2:30 Sunday afternoon. Investigators say the vehicle overturned on a steep bank and rolled on top of him. Labelle died at the scene.

VSP is asking you to call the St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993 if you saw anything. The Swanton Police Department, the Franklin Fire Department and game wardens from Vermont Fish & Wildlife helped troopers at the scene.