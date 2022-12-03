After standing for more than two centuries, an historic building in Brattleboro needs to be torn down following a deadly fire.

It started on the second floor of McNeill’s Brewery on Elliott Street shortly after 7:30 Friday night. Authorities have not released the name of the person who died; the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington will perform an autopsy. The cause of the fire had not been determined Saturday night; however, authorities don’t believe it was suspicious in nature.

Brattleboro Fire Chief Leonard Howard has declared the building a public safety hazard and has ordered its demolition. He noted that its structural integrity had already been determined to be unsound six months ago.

Workers from a construction company were on-site on Saturday to start taking the McNeill’s building down. Chief Howard added that it was built in 1816 and actually served as Brattleboro’s firehouse until 1933.