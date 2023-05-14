A medical examiner has ruled the deadly shooting on Route 14 in Brookfield Friday evening to be a homicide, according to Vermont State Police.

Autopsy results reportedly show that Juan Sierra, 27, of Springfield, Massachusetts died from a gunshot wound to the torso. Miguel Fuentes, 29, also of Springfield, Massachusetts, was shot and wounded. He’s recovering at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Investigators believe Sierra and Fuentes were friends and traveled to Brookfield together. As of Sunday night, no arrests had been made.