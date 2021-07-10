Deadly Charlestown, NH plane crash leads to federal investigations

Federal transportation officials are investigating the deadly crash of a small plane in Sullivan County, New Hampshire.

According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, a single-engine plane crashed at the Morningside Flight Park in Charlestown just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. There were two men on board. One died at the scene and the other had serious injuries. Their names weren’t immediately available.

Exactly what caused the plane to go down also wasn’t clear Saturday night. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are both looking into it.