Deadly crash in Wheelock leads to VSP investigation

Vermont State Police want to hear from potential witnesses to a deadly crash in the Northeast Kingdom on Sunday that may have gone unreported for as long as 11 hours.

Troopers say Tristan Coderre, 20, of Newport was driving north on Route 16 in Wheelock near Horse Pond Road. He drifted off the road down an embankment, hit a tree and died at the scene. As best they can estimate it, authorities believe the crash took place at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. However, VSP says they did not actually get a call about the incident until 12:30 p.m.

If you know anything else about the crash, troopers at the St. Johnsbury Barracks are asking you to call them at (802) 748-3111.