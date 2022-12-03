An autopsy has determined a deadly shooting in Lamoille County to be a homicide.

Vermont State Police say someone shot David Peatman, 66, once in the chest at his home on Griggs Road in Eden shortly before 10:30 Thursday night. The shooter fled the area, and no one was in custody as of late Saturday night.

Troopers believe that Peatman was specifically targeted and that there’s no indication of a general threat to public safety. They’re asking anyone who may know more about what happened to either call the VSP Williston barracks at (802) 878-7111 or submit a tip by clicking here.