Investigators are expecting to interview, sometime this coming week, a New Hampshire State Police trooper whom they say shot and killed a man in Walpole.

The state Attorney General’s office says that the trooper, responding to a 911 domestic violence call, shot Christopher Tkal, 57, more than once inside Tkal’s home on County Road shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He died at the scene, and no one else was hurt in the shooting incident.

Authorities say that there was a loaded rifle underneath Tkal’s body following the shooting. There’s no indication yet if that rifle had been fired or if Tkal had been holding it. However, none of the troopers responding to the 911 call from Tkal’s house had body cameras or dashboard cameras.

The name of the trooper who fired won’t be publicly available until after the Attorney General’s office can interview them.