More information will likely be available on Sunday about a deadly snowmobile crash at the Suicide Six Ski Area in Pomfret.

Vermont State Police say it took place during a race at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. One of the competitors left the race course, hit a tree and died at the scene.

We’re told the victim was from New York and was 56 years old. Investigators are withholding the rider’s name for at least 24 hours to notify family members.