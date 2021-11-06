Death investigation after body found in Connecticut River in Charlestown, NH

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday on the body of a man found in the Connecticut River in Sullivan County.

New Hampshire State Police say a pair of hunters discovered the body floating in the water in Charlestown at about 10:00 a.m. Saturday. The man’s name is being withheld until after family members can be notified.



Troopers don’t believe foul play is involved in his death. However, if you know anything about what happened to him, call the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol in Gilford at (603) 293-2037.