Vermont State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Northern State Correctional. Troopers said he was Michael Cornell, 34, of Newport.

Staff at the prison in Newport reportedly found Cornell in his cell shortly before 12:00 noon on New Year’s Day in need of medical attention. Corrections employees and EMS personnel gave him first aid before he was taken to North Country Hospital, but police said he died at the hospital shortly after 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy in Burlington. Toxicology tests will also be performed, the results of which might not be available for as long as eight weeks. However, based on what they know so far, investigators said Cornell’s death does not appear to be suspicious.