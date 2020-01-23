Death of missing Swanton snowmobiler ruled accidental

Vermont State Police say a missing snowmobiler, recovered Tuesday, died after being submerged in cold water.

The findings from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office were released Wednesday night.

Michael Rich, 39, of Swanton had gone through the ice with a friend on a creek near Lake Champlain, on Monday. Police say both men were initially able to get out, making their way to nearby camp. Rich went to his girlfriend’s home to get another snowmobile, before going back out. The two were reported missing around 7 p.m. Monday.

Rahel Barrows, 51, was recovered safely Monday night, and not hurt.

The autopsy also shows Rich’s manner of death to be an accident.

If anyone has information, call (802) 524-5993.