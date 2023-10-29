Autopsy results have identified the man whose body was found in a wooded area of Washington County on Friday, and a medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide.

According to Vermont State Police, the autopsy shows that Jeffrey Caron, 42, of Barre died from a gunshot wound. Hunters discovered his body near Gore Road in Plainfield at about 4:30 Friday afternoon.

Detectives believe that Caron was specifically targeted. His death is the seventh suspicious death in October alone to lead to a VSP investigation. Caron’s death is not believed to be connected to any of the other six.

No arrests have been made in any of the investigations, beginning with the effort to look into the deadly shooting of retired former college dean Honoree Fleming in Castleton.