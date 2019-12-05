Death of Winooski woman has been ruled a homicide

The death of a Winooski woman last month was caused by compression of the chest and neck and has been ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington.

The body of Hannah Keyes, 28, was found in her Audet Street apartment Nov. 2. after her brother requested a welfare check. Police ruled the death “suspicious,” and launched a search for her fiance, Keith Gaston, whose car was found abandoned on West Canal Street with a parking ticket.

Police later announced that Gaston was presumed dead after a review of surveillance video that captured him jumping headfirst into the Winooski River on Nov. 1, one day before Keyes body was found. Gaston never surfaced, according to police.

Two young children were found in Keyes apartment and were placed in the care of relatives.