Deer season to begin on November 13th in Vermont

Hunters in the state are getting ready for Vermont’s 16-day regular deer season that begins November 13th and ends November 28th.

Hunters under the age of 18 can get their hunting license for $8 if they are residents, and $25 if they are non-residents. Over the age of 18 is $28 for residents, and $102 for non-residents. Licenses are available from the Fish and Wildlife website, which can be found here.

2021 Deer Hunting Guide can be found and downloaded from the department’s website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.  The guide includes a map of the Wildlife Management Units (WMUs), season dates, regulations, and more.

Anyone who gets a deer on November 13th or 14th is asked to report their deer at one of the biological check stations listed below:

Buck Stop Mini Mart – Bennington

Keith’s Country Store – Pittsford

R&L Archery – Barre

Newfane Store – Newfane

West Enosburg Country Store – Enosburg Falls

The Old Fishing Hole – Morrisville (Saturday only)

Bob’s Quick Stop – Irasburg

Lead & Tackle – Lyndon

Village Grocery & Deli – Waitsfield

Wright’s Sport Shop – Newport

Tyson Store – Ludlow

Hunters who don’t go to a biological reporting station are then asked to provide a tooth from their deer to accurately determine the age. The results are posted to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website in the spring.

