Deer season to begin on November 13th in Vermont

Hunters in the state are getting ready for Vermont’s 16-day regular deer season that begins November 13th and ends November 28th.

Hunters under the age of 18 can get their hunting license for $8 if they are residents, and $25 if they are non-residents. Over the age of 18 is $28 for residents, and $102 for non-residents. Licenses are available from the Fish and Wildlife website, which can be found here.

A 2021 Deer Hunting Guide can be found and downloaded from the department’s website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com. The guide includes a map of the Wildlife Management Units (WMUs), season dates, regulations, and more.

Anyone who gets a deer on November 13th or 14th is asked to report their deer at one of the biological check stations listed below:

Buck Stop Mini Mart – Bennington

Keith’s Country Store – Pittsford

R&L Archery – Barre

Newfane Store – Newfane

West Enosburg Country Store – Enosburg Falls

The Old Fishing Hole – Morrisville (Saturday only)

Bob’s Quick Stop – Irasburg

Lead & Tackle – Lyndon

Village Grocery & Deli – Waitsfield

Wright’s Sport Shop – Newport

Tyson Store – Ludlow

Hunters who don’t go to a biological reporting station are then asked to provide a tooth from their deer to accurately determine the age. The results are posted to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website in the spring.