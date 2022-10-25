The month-long trial of a Burlington man accused of killing his wife and harming his mother-in-law in 2017 is coming to a close. The defense rested its case in the trial of Aita Gurung Tuesday, and prosecutors moved forward with their rebuttal.

They began by questioning a psychologist who evaluated Gurung after the alleged crime. Dr. Gregory Tomasulo said Gurung had conflicting thoughts, and admitted feeling guilty for the murder. But, in cross examination, Defense Attorney William Kidney asked about Gurung’s reported hallucinations.

“Primarily because of the nature of the command hallucinations that he reported experiencing,” Dr. Tomasulo said. “They were very profound, telling him to do things he felt compelled to do.”

Detective Nicole Moyer with the Burlington Police Department testified next. She was asked to recall Gurung’s demeanor when he was taken into custody, and said he seemed calm. “He spoke very low, and was able to answer any questions I asked of him,” Detective Moyer noted. “He wasn’t in a heightened state, he wasn’t sweating, he wasn’t speaking in a manner that I couldn’t understand what he was saying.”

Detective Moyer added Gurung refused a breath sample test to determine if any alcohol was in his system. The final expert witness called to the stand for the day was Psychiatrist Dr. Catherine Lewis. She believes Gurung was not mentally insane at the time of the crime.

“It is my opinion that he appreciated the criminality of his conduct when he killed Yogeswari,” Dr. Lewis said. “He did not lack the capacity to conform his conduct when he attacked his wife.” She then added, “it’s my opinion that on that date, Mr. Gurung became angry at his wife, and the attack was based on rage.”

The trial is expected to wrap up by the end of the week.