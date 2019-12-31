Delaware man arrested twice in 3 days for ice fishing without a license

A Delaware man whose hunting and fishing privileges had been revoked by Vermont wildlife officials was arrested twice in three days for ice fishing without a license.

Police said Norman L. Katrobos, 33, of Millsboro, Delaware, was arrested Friday after fishing at Lake Morey in and again on Sunday for fishing Fairfield Pond in Fairfield. Katrobas’ hunting, fishing and trapping privileges had already been criminally revoked in Vermont as a result of previous fishing violations.

Katrobos was also seen by wardens ice fishing on Saturday with a group of other fishermen, even though he had been arrested less than 24 hours earlier. On Sunday, wardens found Katrobos fishing through the ice on Fairfield Pond. He was arrested, and wardens seized his fish and fishing gear.

Police say Katrobos admitted to catching fish all three days. He is scheduled to appear in in Orange and Franklin County Superior Courts in February. If convicted, Katrobos could face up to 120 days in jail, be fined up to $1,000 and lose his privilege to hunt, fish and trap in Vermont for three years and pay $1,300 in restitution.