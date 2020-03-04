Democratic Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders addresses media after not so Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders said once all the results from California are in, he and Joe Biden will be basically neck and neck.

“We are the campaign to defeat Donald Trump”

Repeating a common campaign message, democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders spoke Wednesday hours after Super Tuesday voting ended, and the results became clear.

The former vice president has wins in 10 out of 14 states, and with the news former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg dropped out, and is getting behind Joe Biden, Sanders appeared ready.

“I suspect we’ll see a lot of money coming into Biden’s campaign, probably a lot of negative ad’s attacking me, that’s what we’re taking on.”

The Junior Senator called this campaign “unprecedented”, and although he may not have had the Super Tuesday he wanted, he said he plans on going full throttle.

“We’re taking them all on. We’re taking on billionaires, and now they add Bloomberg to the list. They spent millions, and millions and millions of dollars in the last few days, trying to tear us down and to defeat us. That is what this campaign is about, so when you talk about unprecedented campaigns, that is what we’re dealing with.”

His final message to supporters, “I believe that the nature of our campaign, which is grassroots. Is the campaign to defeat trump.”