After months of deliberation, public hearings, and heated debate, the City of Plattsburgh ultimately decided to demolish the Crete Memorial Civic Center, saying repairing it would be too costly, and demolition is now officially underway.

Demolition work is in full swing, with Mayor Christopher Rosenquest saying the contractors have been doing minor asbestos remediation on the roof, and taking out some internal structures.

Demolition on the outside structure is set to begin around May 1st, and could take most of May and osibly into June to bring down the outside structure, but crews hope to have demolition work wrapped up by the time the city beach opens on Memorial Day.

The city paid for the Crete’s demolition using funds it received from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act. “The final dollar amount I think came in right around $384,000,” said Mayor Rosenquest. “There’s subsequent money that we were looking at after the fact through the Restore New York program to reimburse the city for that demo contract, and we’ll wait on the application results from that,” he said.

Removing the Crete will leave a void when it comes to indoor recreation space. Rosenquest says the city has had talks with Clinton County, but so far those talks have not gone far. “I’m certain there has been some interest regionally, there has been for years now, on a regional indoor recreational facility; again, we stand ready to support that,” Rosenquest said.

The Crete’s parking lot will not be removed, it will continue to offer free overflow parking for the city beach and for snow plow storage in the winter.

As of now there are no plans for what may take over the space where the Crete Center is currently, Mayor Rosenquest says it will return to green space and then the city will look at the original feasibility study for the space and explore its options.