Demonstration draws dozens to steps of Burlington City Hall

Dozens of people demonstrated at Burlington City Hall Thursday night in the wake of the killing of Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio. Bryant was a 16-year-old black girl shot and killed by a white Columbus police officer on April 20, less than half an hour before former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd.

Everyone with whom Local 22 & Local 44 News attempted to speak at the demonstration declined to be interviewed, with quite a few of the people present saying they categorically refuse to speak with anyone working in local news media. However, some of those who attended wondered aloud if Columbus P.D. Officer Nicholas Reardon would have shot Bryant had she been white.

There were also calls for collective liberation, which one of the speakers present defined in several ways. Those ways included not only actively intervening to stop racist behavior, but standing up for fair and affordable housing in the Queen City and getting the F-35 fighter jets out of the greater Burlington area.

A march through nearby streets led up to the demonstration. The Burlington Police were present as well — including, for a time, BPD Chief Jon Murad.