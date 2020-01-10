Dems react to Gov. Scott address and upcoming campaign announcements

MONTPELIER – Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s annual State of the State address called for collaboration and progress while labeling polarization in politics as the nation’s greatest threat.

Before the Governor could dive into the bulk of his address, however, over a dozen climate protesters interrupted and were subsequently removed from the House Chambers.

The protesters, many with the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion, are calling on Scott to set more aggressive climate targets. They labeled his address a “wasteful, feel-good platform.”

Their protest lasted nearly fifteen minutes, at which point Lieutenant Gov. David Zuckerman directed the Sargent at Arms to remove the sixteen individuals.

Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson questioned whether the group’s efforts will ultimately help their cause of climate action.

“We need to make sure that everybody is seeing the critical importance of action and some of those wavering votes in the middle aren’t persuaded by disruptive actions,” Johnson said.

Protest organizers said that while some will say it was undemocratic and hurt their cause, it’s “nothing compared to how undemocratic our government is in facing the facts.”

The rest of Scott’s address went uninterrupted as he discussed topics ranging workforce development and lowering taxes to housing and environmental issues.

One proposal from the Governor, a universal afterschool network that would give students more access to enrichment opportunities, was well-received. Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe was particularly interested and believed it could have wide-ranging benefits.

“It really is a major workforce issue,” Ashe said. “If we can find a strategy there, there’s no way to pay for it in the speech, so we’ve got to figure out those details.”

The proposal, titled Afterschool for All, also got praise from Holly Morehouse, executive director of Vermont Afterschool.

Similar to previous years, the general tone of compromise and togetherness was praised by Democrats and Progressives in the Legislature. When asked if the address offered any indication on what might be prioritized this session, both Johnson and Ashe held off.

“Honestly, we’ll know that when we see his budget proposal,” Johnson said.

“It wasn’t very heavy on details, so I think we’re going to have to wait for the budget to understand what’s really being proposed.”

In a statement, the Vermont Democratic Party was less accepting of the overall tone of Scott’s address.

“Governor Phil Scott did what he does best: posture, pretend and play Governor… Scott’s three years in office have proven him to be nothing more than a passive obstructionist trying to get re-elected.”

Earlier this week, VTDigger reported that Lt. Gov. Zuckerman, a Progressive, is planning to announce a run for Governor. It was followed by reports that Ashe is planning to run for Lieutenant Governor. He confirmed those intentions Thursday.

“If Lieutenant Governor Zuckerman makes the decision next week to run for Governor, I am going to be running for Lieutenant Governor.”

With the growing list of candidates, we asked Speaker Johnson if she had any intentions to make an election-related announcement.

“My announcement is that I’m very focused on my job of being Speaker, I have an amazing team, and we have work that Vermonters expect us to do,” Johnson said.