The closing of a Vermont clinic that evaluates children for developmental disabilities could make it tougher on families who have already had a hard time finding these kinds of resources. The Child Development Clinic, which has been run by the Vermont Department of Health for more than 60 years will be closing its doors, and now families are being directed to the UVM Medical Center.

At the height of its work, the clinic was evaluating as many as 400 children annually, but in recent years they have seen fewer than that. The clinic provided evaluations for children with neurodevelopmental delays and also tested children for intellectual disabilities, genetic disorders, learning disabilities, and ADHD.

The Health Department says it’s examining the gaps in these types of services.

“For many families, they can continue to enroll in services and receive intervention services even without a diagnosis a diagnosis is important and we want to ensure that families have access to that,” said Ilisa Stalberg, the Maternal and Child Health Director at the Vermont Department of Health.

Stalberg acknowledges that there are long wait times and says those pre-dated the pandemic and also pre-dated the clinic closure.