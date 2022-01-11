Newport , VT — Alfred Charest, who was arrested for firing a firearm in and outside of his apartment, has pleaded not guilty to all counts in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court.

Tonya Davis of the Northeast Kingdom Human Services stated that Charest had been on methamphetamine on Monday and could not recall the events. Davis advised that Charest cannot keep himself or members of the community safe and requires a mental health evaluation.

The court ordered for Charest to receive in-person hospitalization for a mental health examination and once he is released, he will return to jail until hearing the next day.