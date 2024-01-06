Reports of a suspicious situation in Derby Line Saturday afternoon led to a school lockdown while authorities investigated.

Several people saw a man walking on Elm Street shortly before 1:00 while carrying a rifle and a large knife. Derby Elementary School is located on that street. A basketball game was taking place inside the school at the time of the reports, and another game was scheduled to follow.

Vermont State Police and deputies from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office locked down the school while they searched the area. Investigators found the man shortly after 2:00 p.m with an unloaded rifle on his back.

They determined he posed no threat to the public and had not committed a crime. Troopers remained at the school until it emptied out.