A crash on Route 58 in Barton has claimed the life of a Derby man.

Eric Fillmore, 36, was heading west on a motorcycle shortly before 12:00 noon Sunday. That’s when Vermont State Police say a 32-year-old Irasburg man, driving east in a pickup truck, crossed the center line while rounding a curve and hit the bike. Fillmore died at the scene.

Troopers are investigating, but the truck driver had not been charged or ticketed as of Sunday night. He was treated for minor injuries at Copley Hospital in Morrisville. Route 58 was closed near the scene of the crash for most of Sunday afternoon.