U.S. Army Captain Deshauna Barber, the first-ever soldier crowned Miss USA, will speak at the 2022 Norwich Commencement ceremony. Captain Barber says it is an honor. “I am super excited to be able to inspire the graduates to chase their dreams and go for everything they want in life.”

She wrote a speech a little over a month ago. “It was great because I was able to kind of take a step back and think to myself what was the pieces of information that I wish someone had told me. You kind of realize that there is going to be a lot of shut doors, there is going to be a lot of no’s versus yes, there is going to be a lot of hurdles that happen in your 20s.”

Capt. Barber believes patience is key. “I talk a little about destiny and fate and trusting the process and trusting the timing trusting that if a door doesn’t open at this particular time there is a reason for that.”

Norwich University President Dr. Mark Anarumo says Captain Barber is an ideal speaker. “Her message of resiliency and fighting through obstacles and not fearing the unknown but facing them head-on understanding that there will be hardships but being ready to face the hardships.”

Dr. Anarumo describes how important it is for students to see her leadership qualities. “Is to connect with those that you lead and to be your authentic self, leaders who are successful are true to their own identity.”

The Commencement ceremony will begin at 10 am on Saturday, April 30.