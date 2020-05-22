Despite nice weather, officials urge to follow guidelines

With the beautiful weather expected for this weekend, many people plan on spending their time outdoors, either at beaches, or on trails. While you may think that being outdoors is enough to socially distance and not wear a mask, that’s not the case.

Memorial day weekend, typically the unofficial kick off to summer, may include the beach or a barbecue. With this gorgeous stretch of weather, people are leaving their homes, for longer stretches of time.

“Its nice to see people out finally and we’re hoping to see a lot of people over the next couple of days,” says Suni Pasagic, owner of The Beach House on North Beach in Burlington.

But, Vermont Health Commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, says this weekend is the wrong time to let your guard down. “Especially under some of the circumstances where some of the beaches aren’t that large, and more people than perhaps we would like to be congregated in one area, end up being there, seeking some respite from the sun and the heat.”

Some blame the heat for not wearing a mask, but others say regardless of the temperature, people should follow the guidance.

Pasagic says, “Our employees will be wearing masks for sure over the next couple of days over the weekend, and near future. It does concern me that I haven’t seen many social distancing rules taking effect.”

Pasagic wants people to read and adhere to signs posted around the beach.