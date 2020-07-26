Despite pandemic, Eco-friendly brewery opens up in Essex Junction

Black Flannel Brewing Company was supposed to open up in Essex Junction in May. But with State guidelines restricting breweries to take-out service only, they felt the time wasn’t right.

Founder, Owner and Head Brewer, Chris Kesler says the delay allowed them to focus on safety and nail down a better opening date. “It allowed us additional time to plan, so what does a safe opening look like in the climate of COVID. And so we kind of looked at the trajectory of where the State was heading, uh when we thought things would open up a little more and we hit it pretty well, early July.”

But opening up at a time when the capacity you can serve is limited, really affects profit margins. Black Flannel enacted many measures to be Eco-friendly, after asking Efficiency Vermont for help. Kesler says this was already the plan, even before COVID-19 existed.

As Director of Operations for Efficiency Vermont, Carol Weston explains, there are some some financial benefits. “Breweries can be a really energy intensive operation, and it’s really important for them to reduce their operating costs and create a great product. We’re able to take a look at some of the technology that breweries need, and really identify innovative and energy saving ways that they can use that in their day to day operations.”

It takes about 20 gallons of water to make just one pint of beer — not to mention all of the energy needed. Black Flannel does all of its brewing and distilling from grain to glass, meaning, they’re not just distilling and fermenting. They’re also milling grains as well.

“When I first started planning this three years ago, I knew that brewing and distilling and restaurant operations were very energy-intensive,” says Kesler. “They used a lot of water, a lot of energy through gas, electric.”

Through choosing the right equipment businesses can lower their operating costs and their carbon footprint at the same time, now that’s efficient.