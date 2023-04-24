After a U.S. Supreme Court allowing mifepristone to remain available while an appeal of a lower court ruling imposing restrictions proceeds, Vermont’s lawmakers and abortion care advocates are taking steps to ensure the abortion drug’s availability no matter the outcome.

“We’re doing everything we can and looking into the future in case something does happen,” said Lucy Leriche of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

“We want to make sure that we have enough supply to meet the demand for our patients as well as any supply that might come from a negative ruling from outside that would be affected more acutely from states outside Vermont,” she said.

Lawmakers have passed a bill protecting abortion providers that included an amendment to protect Vermonters’ access to the drug regardless of federal approval. And Governor Phil Scott announced that Vermont will stockpile a two-year supply of the drug, which according to Leriche is used in more than 75% of abortions in Vermont. .

“Given the Supreme Court decision on Friday, we feel secured in the near term,” Scott spokesperson Jason Maulucci said in a statement Monday. “But we have approved the state working with Planned Parenthood and UVMMC to ensure we have a two-year supply of the drug as a contingency.”

Earlier this month, Scott said a bill that he signed back in 2018 would allow Vermont to get help from its neighbor to the north.

“We are one of three states who have sought to be able to purchase drugs in Canada.,” he said. “We’re just waiting for approval from the feds to do so — now might be the time they give us the green light.”

That possibility looks dim, however. The FDA has determined Vermont’s application incomplete due to updated qualifications, and Maulucci said updating it will require too much money and resources.

The drug’s opponents, including Mary Hahn Beerworth at Vermont Right to Life, are hopeful the ban will be reinstated. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals will hear the appeal from the federal government and Danco Laboratories, a sponsor of mifepristone, on May 17, with a ruling expected over the summer.

“The FDA, I believe, did not do a careful job of studying the effects on women’s health and women have died from taking the mifepristone, so a little pause is not going to hurt anybody and might actually protect a woman someday,” Beerworth said.

Down the line In Vermont, Leriche said if mifepristone is taken off the market, Planned Parenthood would use two doses of misoprostol during abortions – which is slightly less effective.