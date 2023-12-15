Happening this Saturday, December 16th, at Main Street Landing. Doors open at 5pm, the show begins at 5:45. Destiny Unbound is a benefit event to help bring outdoor recreation to all. Enjoy a slide show and stories from the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, along with food and drinks. Local businesses have donated tons of wonderful prizes for the raffle. Sponsors include, Darn Tuff, Burton Snowboards, Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance, POW, The Pinery, Main Street Landing and more.

For ticket and to find out more visit: tiny url.com/destinyunbound