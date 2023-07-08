The Burlington Police are trying to determine what happened to a woman whose body was found in a public park downtown on Friday morning.

Kelley Cusson, 31, was from Burlington. Investigators say she was found dead shortly after 10:30 a.m. in a secluded corner of Champlain Street Park, which is on South Champlain Street. Authorities have not determined the cause of Cusson’s death, but toxicology test results are pending and there will be an autopsy.

BPD detectives are looking into the circumstances behind Cusson’s death. They’re asking you to call the department at (802) 658-2704 if you might know anything else.