Detectives investigating suspicious Rutland Vermont fire

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. — The Department of Public Safety is investigating the cause of a fire at a home on Main Street in West Rutland.

The fire happened in the early morning on Saturday. Due to the fire crew’s quick response time as well as other fire suppression efforts, the building was saved. Although the first floor was burning heavily when crews arrived, all occupants and pets from the residence escaped without injury.

As part of the investigation, the Vermont Department of Public Safety, Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit were able to determine the origin of the fire. However, the cause of the fire is not yet determined and is considered suspicious.

The Vermont Arson Tip Award Program is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Contact VATAP at (800) 32-ARSON or the Shaftsbury Barracks at (802) 442-5421 if you or someone you know has information on the fire.