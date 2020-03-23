DHMC now able to process COVID-19 tests in lab

The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire can now test for coronavirus at its laboratory.

The hospital announced Monday in a release that it can now do 1,000 tests daily.

The release also said because of a shortage of test-collection supplies and personal protective equipment, DHMC is only testing hospitalized patients and health care workers, including first responders, who have direct contact with patients.

Once fully operational over the next ten days the turnaround time for coronavirus test results could be 24 hours or less.