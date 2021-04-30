Direct flight between Burlington and Boston returns to BTV after more than a decade

A longtime connection between the Queen City and Beantown was rekindled Thursday as the first direct flight between the two cities in more than a decade took to the skies.

“Whether it’s your Boston Red Sox or it’s a meal, potentially something medical, or business,” said aviation director Gene Richards. “Whatever it might be, it can happen now and it can happen everyday.”

Richards says the flight will be available once daily, in the early afternoon. The small, 8 seat aircraft was welcomed to BTV by celebratory water cannons. It takes just 45 minutes to get from point a to point b.

The service is offered by California-based Boutique Air. They say not only will this provide convenience, but also close gaps in air service as many major airlines reduced flights during the pandemic.

“We can have passengers transfer in Boston directly to their next flight on one single itinerary,” said Brian Kondrad of Boutique Air. “So it helps people get far away and helps people who just need to get to Boston.”

Kondrad adds Thursday’s flight number was ‘802’, a nod to Vermont and Burlington. Travel, in general, is also ramping up at BTV. The airport hit a low of 800 passengers a week in January, but right now, Richards says it’s seeing upward of 5,000 people pass through.