Direct passenger flights from Burlington to Boston resume later this month

Burlington International Airport hasn’t had regular direct flights to and from Boston since 2008, but that’s about to change. A San Francisco-based airline is about to begin offering 45-minute flights, starting at $79 each way.

Starting Thursday, April 29, a carrier named Boutique Air will have a single direct round trip every day from Burlington to Boston‘s Logan International Airport. The departures from BTV will take place shortly after 12:00 noon.

“This has been a long time coming,” Burlington International Airport manager Gene Richards said. “It’s something that we’ve worked hard to (do). It’s something that we’ve had before.”

Boutique Air isn’t entirely unfamiliar with our region, either. They already serve New York’s North Country with flights into and out of Massena International Airport in St. Lawrence County.

“We have eight seats on our aircraft,” Boutique Air vice president Brian Kondrad said Wednesday. “It’s a Pilatus PC-12. It’s an executive-style aircraft. Our motto is ‘fly executive for the cost of commercial’.”

Certain services also apparently don’t cost extra on Boutique Air that other airlines might make you pay for.

“We don’t charge for bags,” Kondrad said. “We don’t charge for change fees. We do not charge for unaccompanied minors — no pet fees. We feel that the community of Burlington will really enjoy the service and look forward to many years to come, and potentially more routes here in Burlington.”

Richards and Kondrad both expect business travelers and leisure travelers alike to be interested in the new service. It would only help as BTV tries to ramp back up to its pre-pandemic norm of 10,000 to 12,000 passengers per week.

“We had a low of 800 per week, which I would say, during COVID times, is exceptional,” Richards said. “We’re now back up to 4,000 per week. We don’t want to be too successful; we want to be just right. We want to have a safe environment for everybody. We want people, when they travel, to have been vaccinated, ideally…I personally would push a vaccination — if you’re able to get one, get one.”