DISH Network to remove Nexstar local stations in 115 markets

Today at 7:00 p.m. ET, DISH Network removed from its system the network and local community programming provided by 164 local television stations owned by Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

DISH is refusing to reach a new distribution agreement allowing the satellite television behemoth the right to continue airing Nexstar’s highly-rated programming. As a result, millions of Americans across the country have lost local news, traffic, weather, sports, and entertainment programming as well as critical, up-to-date news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nexstar has been negotiating tirelessly since July and in good faith in an attempt to reach a mutually agreeable multi-year contract with DISH, offering DISH the same fair market rates it offered to other large distribution partners with whom it completed successful negotiations in 2019 and 2020.

Nexstar routinely reaches amicable retransmission and carriage agreements with its cable, satellite and telco partners and in the month of October alone, successfully completed agreements with nearly 200 distribution partners.

Consumers and viewers affected by DISH Network’s proposed blackout can contact DISH Network

directly by phone at (800) 333-3474 or (303) 723-1000.