Plattsburgh, NY – Disney’s “Newsie’s Jr.” is coming to the North Country in July, according to the Adirondack Regional Theatre.

The production will be free at all locations in the North Country, although donations are appreciated.

The production will include 40 student cast members of the ages 8-18 from all around the North Country.

Shows will be available on the following dates and locations:

Rouses Point Civic Center July 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Peru’s Heyworth Mason Park July 15 at 6 p.m.

Plattsburgh’s Strand Center Theatre July 16 at 2 p.m.

The show is based on both the 1992 film Newsies and the 2012 Broadway show and will be led by a production crew of Peru High School Senior Bianca Snider, SUNY Plattsburgh Student Camyrn Lincoln, and Peru High School Sophomore Nathaniel DeBoos.