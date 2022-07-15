Just under three months until recreational cannabis sales are set to start in Vermont, stores are getting ready for customers. Dispensaries like Magic Mann in Essex say they are very excited to sell recreational cannabis this fall and expect a lot of business.

The Town of Essex and many others around Vermont opted in for recreational cannabis back on Town Meeting Day, and dispensaries will be able to obtain licenses and start selling on October 1. The Vermont Control Board Chair says the application window opens on September 1.

“People are excited,” said Meredith Mann, CEO and Co-Founder of Magic Mann. “People want this. So, I’m excited for our community to be able to come in and get what they want.”

“There’s a lot of hoops you have to jump through if you want to open a retail shop that don’t involve the Cannabis Board,” said James Pepper of the Vermont Control Board. “That involves including talking to your local selectboard if you have a local cannabis commission you got to talk with them, you got to talk with fire safety.”

Across the lake in New York, marijuana regulators passed rules that will open up applications for recreational cannabis retail licenses. Pepper says Vermont is a few months ahead of New York and that New York is on track to issue out licenses until the winter.

Vermont stores will be able to submit applications through the Vermont Control Board website.